$0.88 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $108,590,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,086,000 after buying an additional 1,161,159 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,581,000 after buying an additional 1,042,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after buying an additional 1,010,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after buying an additional 963,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

