-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.70). Spero Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,938. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

