$0.31 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 305,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $138,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $290,716.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after purchasing an additional 938,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

