$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:THC opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533,313 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

