-$0.23 EPS Expected for NuCana PLC (NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.28). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 4.20. NuCana has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuCana by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuCana by 82.4% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NuCana by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NuCana by 26.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 171,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

