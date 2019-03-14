Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stake Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Zuora worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 73,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,347,453.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,597 shares of company stock worth $6,996,252 over the last quarter.

ZUO stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

