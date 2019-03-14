Zumiez (ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.13–0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.07) EPS.

Zumiez stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

