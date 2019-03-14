Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Trading 51.5% Higher

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price traded up 51.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $1.03. 5,730,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average session volume of 500,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 483,015 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

