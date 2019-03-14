Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,717 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,477,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,765,000 after purchasing an additional 524,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,872,000 after purchasing an additional 485,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,713,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428,311 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.13 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, Director Syed A. Jafry bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

