Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,402. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

