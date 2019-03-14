Zalando (ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.95 ($40.64).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €33.85 ($39.36) on Monday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

