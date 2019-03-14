Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.91% of Zafgen worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zafgen by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 683,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zafgen by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 545,914 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zafgen by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zafgen by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 203,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zafgen alerts:

ZFGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.52 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.36. Zafgen Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Zafgen Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/zafgen-inc-zfgn-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.