Zacks: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Takeda Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 79,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,998. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.