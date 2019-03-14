Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Buy

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.07 million for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 280,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

