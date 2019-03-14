Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) to Hold

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE OMP opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

In other news, Director Phil D. Kramer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $85,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

