Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Hold

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

