Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Basf (BASFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Basf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.