Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Savara (SVRA) to Sell

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Savara has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Neville acquired 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $150,038.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,418.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Savara by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 164,056 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its stake in Savara by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 441,533 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Savara by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

