Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus (MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MRUS opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.08. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 44,799 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

