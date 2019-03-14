Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “I.D. Systems Inc is a leading provider of wireless solutions for corporate asset management. I.D. Systems’ customers include 3M Company, American Axle, Archer Daniels Midland, Daimler Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics, Hallmark Cards, Northrop Grumman, Target Corporation, Walgreen Co., the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among others. The company’s systems enable management to control and track the location and status of their assets in real time. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of I.D. Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDSY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. I.D. Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 126,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $757,569.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 593,065 shares of company stock worth $3,326,410. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

