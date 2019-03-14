Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Strong Sell

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “
Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
