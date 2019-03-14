Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Strong Sell

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

