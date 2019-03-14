Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ESSILOR INTL S/S (ESLOY) to Hold

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ESLOY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

