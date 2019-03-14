Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Given $9.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

HBIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,150. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

