Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given $33.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

CCNE stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.81.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

