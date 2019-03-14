Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $402,210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 1,169,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,372,000 after buying an additional 1,025,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.