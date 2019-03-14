Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will report $10.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Garrison Capital posted sales of $10.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full year sales of $45.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.81 million to $46.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garrison Capital.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GARS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. National Securities cut their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Joseph Bertrand Tansey acquired 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,921.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,032 shares of company stock valued at $403,386. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Garrison Capital by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garrison Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garrison Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 69,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,388. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.09%.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

