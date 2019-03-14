Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Lease Corp (AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $463.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.36 million to $471.42 million. Air Lease posted sales of $381.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1,008.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 1,040,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,957. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

