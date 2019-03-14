Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.71). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after purchasing an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after acquiring an additional 196,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SEAS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 8,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.49. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.47.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.
