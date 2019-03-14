Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.71). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after purchasing an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after acquiring an additional 196,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 8,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.49. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

