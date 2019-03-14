Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $437.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $470.30 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22,203.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 0.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

