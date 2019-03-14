Zacks: Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 4,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

