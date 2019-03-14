Zacks: Analysts Set $12.35 Target Price for GWG Holdings Inc (GWGH)

Shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.35 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GWG an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of GWGH stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11. GWG has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 1.66% of GWG at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

