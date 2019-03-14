Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

RPAI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,376,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,122. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,591 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

