Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otonomy Inc (OTIC) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 6,760.81%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

OTIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,074. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.52. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,041,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,921 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

