Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (APA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.29. Apache reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76. Apache has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

