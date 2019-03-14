Zacks: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1347 Property Insurance an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.81.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1347 Property Insurance (PIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.