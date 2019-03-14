York Water (YORW) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

YORW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of York Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.27. York Water has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

