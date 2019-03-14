Yogaworks (YOGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,682,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,794% from the previous session’s volume of 141,675 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Yogaworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:YOGA)
YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.
