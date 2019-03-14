Shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,682,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,794% from the previous session’s volume of 141,675 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

WARNING: “Yogaworks (YOGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/yogaworks-yoga-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Yogaworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.