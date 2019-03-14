Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV) Short Interest Update

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 874,879 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 15th total of 597,960 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,869,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James S. Coleman sold 262,284 shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $440,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 409,849 shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $151,644.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,411 over the last ninety days. 55.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Yangtze River Port and Logistics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YRIV stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-yriv-short-interest-update.html.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.