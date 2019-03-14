Yandex NV (YNDX) Stake Lessened by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 729,999 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 561,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 45,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 2.19. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

