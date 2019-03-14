Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Xilinx by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

