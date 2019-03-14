Xencor (XNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
XNCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of XNCR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,876. Xencor has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.40.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
