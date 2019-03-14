Xencor (XNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,876. Xencor has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

