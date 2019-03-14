Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,622. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $156,513.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $330,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 96.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000.

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

