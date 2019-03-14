Worthington Industries (WOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of WOR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,876. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,447.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

