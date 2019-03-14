WorldCoin (WDC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $556,095.00 and $64.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 765.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020819 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

