World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) PT Raised to $157.00 at Wolfe Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,173. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,891,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,500 shares of company stock worth $10,891,075. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.