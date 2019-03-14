Workiva Inc (WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $1,239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,610,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 13,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.13. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,116,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

