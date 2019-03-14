Winco (WCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,834.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Winco has a market cap of $2.30 million and $44,834.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Winco has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,205,381 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

