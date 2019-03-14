Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,461 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 740,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 166,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 53.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 291,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

