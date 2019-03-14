Whiting Petroleum Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of WLL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

