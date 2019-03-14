Western Digital Corp (WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,516,323 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 15th total of 20,288,423 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,979,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 4,323.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

